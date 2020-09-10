Left Menu
2 Pakistani girls drown while being saved from flooded village

At least two Pakistani girls were killed on Thursday when the boat rescuing them from a flooded village capsized in the country’s southern Sindh province, officials said. Floods triggered by the monsoon rains have affected about 380 villages in Sindh, with the population of 157,490, according to officials. At least 20 districts have been declared as calamity-hit by the government.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:28 IST
At least two Pakistani girls were killed on Thursday when the boat rescuing them from a flooded village capsized in the country’s southern Sindh province, officials said. Police said that at least 18 people were on board when the accident took place in the Indus river in Khairpur district.

Sohbat Ali of Edhi ambulance and emergency service told the media that all people fell into the water but 16 of them were saved while “two girls drowned” and their dead bodies recovered. Floods triggered by the monsoon rains have affected about 380 villages in Sindh, with the population of 157,490, according to officials.

At least 20 districts have been declared as calamity-hit by the government. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that 301 people have died and 233 injured in the rain-related incidents since June 15 when the rainy season began.

Maximum 136 people have been killed in Sindh and 85 injured, according to the NDMA..

