Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican airport site emerges as major graveyard of Ice Age mammoths

"We had the idea that we'd find mammoth remains, but not this many," he said. Once the excavations are finished, Manzanilla said the site, located about 30 miles (50km) north of downtown Mexico City, could rival others in the United States and Siberia as the planet's biggest deposit of mammoth skeletons.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-09-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 00:11 IST
Mexican airport site emerges as major graveyard of Ice Age mammoths
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Amid busy construction crews racing to build an airport in Mexico, scientists are unearthing more and more mammoth skeletons in what has quickly become one of the world's biggest concentrations of the now-extinct relative of modern elephants. More than 100 mammoth skeletons have been identified spread across nearly 200 excavation sites, along with a mix of other Ice Age mammals, in the area destined to become the Mexican capital's new commercial airport.

Lead archeologist Ruben Manzanilla explained on Tuesday that around 24,000 years ago mammoth herds reached this spot where sprawling grasslands and lakes would have enticed them to reside. "This place was like a paradise," he told Reuters, noting that as the last glaciers melted a wide range of mammals - including ancient species of camels, horses and buffalo - lived along what would have been an extremely muddy shoreline.

"Then over many years the same story repeated itself: The animals ventured too far, got trapped and couldn't get their legs out of the muck," said Manzanilla. He speculates that most of the mammoths died this way, though he adds that there is some evidence that around 10,000 years ago early humans may have also hunted the 20-tonne beasts with flint arrows and spears, or dug rudimentary shallow water pits to snare them.

But the sheer amount of bones, including long, curling tusks - technically the animal's front two teeth - have come as a shock. "We had the idea that we'd find mammoth remains, but not this many," he said.

Once the excavations are finished, Manzanilla said the site, located about 30 miles (50km) north of downtown Mexico City, could rival others in the United States and Siberia as the planet's biggest deposit of mammoth skeletons. He noted that a museum-style mammoth exhibit is being planned for the airport's main terminal.

The series of inter-connected lakes that once covered the Valley of Mexico were deliberately drained by Spanish colonial masters beginning in the 1600s in an effort to tame annual flooding. Today, the mostly dry landscape is dominated by the working-class neighborhoods and highways that spill out from Mexico City.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police arrests six men for bank fraud

Six men were arrested for allegedly stealing money from a persons bank account here, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Nasim Ansari 34, Iqbal Ansari 34, Ranjit Dey 31, Prakash Mandal 24, Jamiruddin 36 and Mohammad...

Report: Broncos LB Miller to have surgery, likely miss season

All-Pro linebacker Von Miller will have surgery on his injured ankle and miss several months, likely the season, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The announcement came after Millers visit with Dr. Robert Anderson, a foot and ank...

Bhubaneswar civic body starts collecting bio-medical waste from home isolation patients

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC has started collecting bio-medical waste from the doorsteps of houses within the BMC area wherein COVID-19 positive patients are under home isolation, by engaging Jagruti Welfare Organisation. Jagru...

FACTBOX-Citi's Jane Fraser describes working mom's challenges on Wall Street

Citigroup Inc on Thursday named consumer banking head Jane Fraser as the banks next chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank. Fraser, 53, joins a small group of women who have broken through the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020