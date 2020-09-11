Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least seven killed as scores of wildfires burn on U.S West Coast

The Bear Fire raged near the outskirts of Paradise, a town largely reduced to ash in 2018, with 85 lives lost, in a firestorm that still ranks as the deadliest in California history. In eastern Washington, a man and a woman were in critical condition with burns after their 1-year-old son died as they tried to escape the state's largest wildfire burning in mountains about 100 miles northwest of Spokane, the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 00:15 IST
At least seven killed as scores of wildfires burn on U.S West Coast
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Dozens of extreme wind-driven wildfires burned through forests and towns in U.S. West Coast states on Thursday, destroying hundreds of homes, killing at least seven people, authorities said. In the past 48 hours, three people died from a lightning-sparked fire in northern California, while three were reported dead in Oregon and a 1-year-old boy died in Washington state, police reported. Hundreds of thousands have evacuated their homes in the three states.

Oregon bore the brunt of nearly 100 major wildfires ripping across the western states, with around 3,000 firefighters battling nearly three dozen wildfires. The blazes tore through at least five communities in Oregon's Cascade mountain range as well as areas of coastal rainforest normally spared from wildfires.

East of Salem, Oregon, search and rescue teams entered destroyed communities like Detroit where firefighters led residents on a dramatic mountain escape after military helicopters were unable to evacuate the town. A 12-year-old boy was found dead with his dog inside a burned car and his grandmother was believed to be dead after flames engulfed an area near Lyons, Oregon, about 50 miles (80 km) south of Portland, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

To the south, most of the city of Medford, population 82,000 residents, was told to evacuate or prepare to evacuate as fires burned around the city. A Reuters photographer saw nearby small communities including Bear Lake Estates reduced to ashes as he drove south on Interstate 5 towards Ashland.

Some people counted their blessings after fleeing the Bear Creek trailer park, where nearly every home burned. Fire moved north up the highway, wiping out whole subdivisions where embers touched down. "Thank God we were at home," said Julio Flores, a resident of the community who escaped with two children who would have been alone had his restaurant working hours not been cut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A fire was suspected of causing at least one death outside of Ashland, said Rich Tyler, spokesman for the Oregon State Fire Marshal. "When it really gets windy these embers are going for miles," said Firefighter Andy Cardinal in Eagle Point, north of Medford where the town of around 10,000 was prepared to evacuate.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Wednesday said the state was facing perhaps its greatest ever loss in lives from wildfires, with the communities of Blue River and Vida in Lane County and Phoenix and Talent in southern Oregon largely destroyed. The fires have caused power outages up and down the west coast, with about 60,000 homes and businesses in Oregon without electricity on Thursday, according to local utilities. Portland General Electric in a statement Tuesday said it was receiving unconfirmed reports that some fires in the region may have been started by electrical equipment affected by heavy winds and debris. A spokeswoman had no further comment on Thursday.

Climate scientists say global warming has contributed to greater extremes in wet and dry seasons across the U.S. West, causing vegetation to flourish then dry out, leaving more abundant, volatile fuel for fires CALIFORNIA AND WASHINGTON FIRES

In California, officials said some 64,000 people were under evacuation orders on Wednesday while crews battled 28 major fires across portions of the most populous U.S. state. About a third of those evacuees were displaced in Butte County alone, north of the capital Sacramento, where a wildfire has scorched more than 200,000 acres since it was ignited on Aug. 17. Almost half of that landscape was consumed since Tuesday, as a newly ferocious flank of that blaze dubbed the Bear Fire spread largely unchecked over some 97,000 acres (39,254.5 hectares).

The remains of three victims were found in two separate locations of that fire zone, according to Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea, bringing the total death toll from this summer's devastating spate of California wildfires to at least 11. The Bear Fire raged near the outskirts of Paradise, a town largely reduced to ash in 2018, with 85 lives lost, in a firestorm that still ranks as the deadliest in California history.

In eastern Washington, a man and a woman were in critical condition with burns after their 1-year-old son died as they tried to escape the state's largest wildfire burning in mountains about 100 miles northwest of Spokane, the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Earlier in the week around 80% of homes and buildings were destroyed in Malden, a town around 30 miles south of Spokane, by another blaze, according to a statement by the Whitman County Sheriff's Office.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police arrests six men for bank fraud

Six men were arrested for allegedly stealing money from a persons bank account here, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Nasim Ansari 34, Iqbal Ansari 34, Ranjit Dey 31, Prakash Mandal 24, Jamiruddin 36 and Mohammad...

Report: Broncos LB Miller to have surgery, likely miss season

All-Pro linebacker Von Miller will have surgery on his injured ankle and miss several months, likely the season, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The announcement came after Millers visit with Dr. Robert Anderson, a foot and ank...

Bhubaneswar civic body starts collecting bio-medical waste from home isolation patients

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC has started collecting bio-medical waste from the doorsteps of houses within the BMC area wherein COVID-19 positive patients are under home isolation, by engaging Jagruti Welfare Organisation. Jagru...

FACTBOX-Citi's Jane Fraser describes working mom's challenges on Wall Street

Citigroup Inc on Thursday named consumer banking head Jane Fraser as the banks next chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank. Fraser, 53, joins a small group of women who have broken through the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020