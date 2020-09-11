Left Menu
CapeNature to allow free access to selected reserves in Western Cape

Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell has encouraged locals and visitors to the province to make use of the opportunity to explore the unique heritage that belongs to all.

11-09-2020
CapeNature is a public institution that falls under the provincial Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning. Image Credit: ANI

In celebration of Tourism Month, CapeNature will allow free access to selected reserves in the Western Cape for a full week between 16 and 22 September.

"CapeNature's reserves are places where people can go to regenerate and get in touch with nature following the long periods of lockdown that may have gotten people down over the past few months," he explained.

He said the initiative is for an ideal opportunity for a family day trip to the great outdoors and explore our beautiful natural heritage.

CapeNature is a public institution that falls under the provincial Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning.

The institution is mandated with promoting and ensuring biodiversity conservation within the Western Cape. The organisation manages most of the reserves in the province.

CapeNature Chief Executive Officer, Dr Razeena Omar, said they have implemented all necessary health and safety protocols so that visitors will feel safe.

"I implore visitors to adhere to the social distancing regulations and to continue to wear face masks," he stressed.

According to the province, entry to protected areas during the CapeNature Access Week will be applicable during regular reserve hours.

"No-free access fee will apply when booking through the call centre or online bookings and excludes accommodation bookings," the province explained, adding that normal rates and access fees apply with any accommodation booking.

Free access pertains to general access or conservation fee and hiking, mountain biking and other day activities allowed.

"The waiver will not apply to the Whale Trail or concessions including canopy tours, bouldering, and horse riding and so on."

Meanwhile, the standard procedure to ensure that all entry and activity numbers are recorded will be followed.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

