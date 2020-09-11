Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hot and humid day in Delhi; no rainfall likely till Tuesday

Earlier this year, the weather department had revised the date for the withdrawal of the monsoon from Delhi from September 21 to September 25. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 21:02 IST
Hot and humid day in Delhi; no rainfall likely till Tuesday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The national capital reeled under a spell of heat and humidity on Friday, with the maximum temperature settling at 37.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. The meteorological department said the skies over the city would remain clear and no rains were likely till Tuesday.

Humidity levels remained between 90 per cent and 44 per cent. So far in September, the city has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 66.4 mm -- a deficiency of 69 per cent.

Overall, it has recorded 576.5 mm precipitation against the normal of 590.2 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. The IMD has said the monsoon is likely to stay longer in the national capital this year and will start withdrawing only in the "initial days of October".

The wind system had reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than normal. Earlier this year, the weather department had revised the date for the withdrawal of the monsoon from Delhi from September 21 to September 25.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal. The weatherman forecast partly cloudy skies for Saturday and said the maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Police debunk social media misinformation linking Oregon wildfires to activists

Several Oregon police departments have aimed to debunk misinformation spreading on social media platforms this week, including Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, blaming leftist and right-wing groups for wildfires raging in the state.Rumors spre...

Soccer-United's Pogba back in training but doubtful for Palace opener

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has returned to training after his positive COVID-19 test but is a doubt for their Premier League season opener at home to Crystal Palace next weekend, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday. Pog...

VP condoles death of Swami Agnivesh

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the death of social activist Swami Agnivesh, recalling his efforts to end bonded labourThe social activist, who was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time, died of multi-organ failu...

UP STF arrests 2 members of gang involved in arms smuggling

The Uttar Pradesh STF on Friday arrested two members of a gang involved in smuggling of illegal fire arms and seized 21 pistols from their possession, police said. Amresh Singh, kingpin of the gang, and Prince Kumar Singh were arrested by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020