Hot and humid day in Delhi; no rainfall likely till Tuesday

The national capital reeled under a spell of heat and humidity on Friday, with the maximum temperature settling at 37.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. The meteorological department said the skies over the city would remain clear and no rains were likely till Tuesday.

Humidity levels remained between 90 per cent and 44 per cent. So far in September, the city has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 66.4 mm -- a deficiency of 69 per cent.

Overall, it has recorded 576.5 mm precipitation against the normal of 590.2 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. The IMD has said the monsoon is likely to stay longer in the national capital this year and will start withdrawing only in the "initial days of October".

The wind system had reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than normal. Earlier this year, the weather department had revised the date for the withdrawal of the monsoon from Delhi from September 21 to September 25.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal. The weatherman forecast partly cloudy skies for Saturday and said the maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.