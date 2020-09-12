Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prone position may saves severe COVID-19 patients, but can damage limb nerves, scientists say

While a prone position may ease breathing in severely ill COVID-19 patients on ventilators, scientists say this life-saving, face-down posture can also cause permanent nerve damage in these vulnerable individuals. This is a much higher percentage of patients with nerve damage than we've ever seen in any other critically ill population," said study co-author Colin Franz from the Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 13:02 IST
Prone position may saves severe COVID-19 patients, but can damage limb nerves, scientists say
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

While a prone position may ease breathing in severely ill COVID-19 patients on ventilators, scientists say this life-saving, face-down posture can also cause permanent nerve damage in these vulnerable individuals. According to the researchers, including those from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in the US, the nerve damage is a result of reduced blood flow and inflammation, which other non-COVID-19 patients on ventilators in this position rarely experience. Based on the study, accepted for publication in the British Journal of Anaesthesia, the scientists said this type of injury has been missed because critically ill people are expected to wake up with some generalised weakness when they have been bedridden.

But the researchers said this pattern of weakness in the COVID-19 patients during rehabilitation is quite often in an important joint such as the wrist, ankle, or shoulder, and these body parts would be completely paralysed on one side of the body. "It's shocking how big a problem it is. This is a much higher percentage of patients with nerve damage than we've ever seen in any other critically ill population," said study co-author Colin Franz from the Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine. "Ordinarily, very sick people can tolerate the position that helps their breathing. But COVID-19 patients' nerves can't tolerate the forces other people can generally bear," Franz said.

According to the scientists, 12 to 15 per cent of the most severely ill COVID-19 patients have permanent nerve damage, which Franz estimated may tally to thousands of patients across the world. "It's underappreciated, if you take our numbers and extrapolate them," Franz said. "We noticed patients are getting a lot of pressure at the elbow or at the neck, so we've made some adjustments to the way we position the joints as well as putting extra padding under the elbow and the knee where there is the most pressure," he added.

The researchers noted that the most common injuries are wrist drops, foot drops, loss of hand function, and frozen shoulder, while some patients had as many as four distinct nerve injury sites. Citing previous studies, the scientists said therapeutic neural stimulation may work to help regrow nerves. But they added that many patients have pre-existing conditions that interfere with nerve regeneration, such as diabetes mellitus, making it less likely for them to recover full function. "This could mean permanent difficulties with walking or critical hand functions like writing or operating a computer or cell phone," Franz said.

The researchers said they are currently working on a pressure map of hot spots for nerve sensitivity, radiology imaging to document the injury and skin sensors to help identify better "prone" position strategies..

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

American pacer Ali Khan set to join KKR as Gurney's replacement

Kolkata Knight Riders will sign USAs 29-year-old fast bowler Ali Khan as a replacement for Harry Gurney, pending approval from IPL. Gurney has pulled out of both the Vitality Blast and IPL 2020 due to a shoulder injury. According to a repor...

BSF seizes weapons cache from international border outpost in Punjab

Vigilant troops of the Border Security Force BSF on Saturday seized a consignment of weapons, including rifles and magazines at the border outpost of Abohar of Ferozepur district in Punjab. The BSF said that its personnel at the outpost on ...

Iran condemns deal to normalise Israel-Bahrain ties, describes it 'shameful act'

Iran on Saturday condemned the announcement of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israel describing it as shameful act. The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the establishment of diplomatic relations betw...

Royals rookie to make first start against Pirates

The Kansas City Royals invested heavily in young arms in the 2018 draft, taking four college pitchers in the first 40 picks. They added the consensus best college pitcher available in the 2020 draft, taking Asa Lacy from Texas AM with the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020