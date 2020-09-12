Left Menu
Fire destroys 5 godowns in Bhiwandi, no report of injuries

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-09-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 20:50 IST
The godowns had stocked plastic items, paper and eatables, the official said. Image Credit: ANI

Five godowns were completely destroyed in a huge fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon in Bhiwandi in Thane district, though there were no reports of injuries to anyone, said Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam

The blaze started in Dapoda at 2 pm and was put out by4:30pm, he said

The godowns had stocked plastic items, paper and eatables, the official said.

