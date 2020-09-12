Fire destroys 5 godowns in Bhiwandi, no report of injuries

Fire destroys 5 godowns in Bhiwandi, no report of injuriesPTI | Thane | Updated: 12-09-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 20:50 IST
Five godowns were completely destroyed in a huge fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon in Bhiwandi in Thane district, though there were no reports of injuries to anyone, said Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam
The blaze started in Dapoda at 2 pm and was put out by4:30pm, he said
The godowns had stocked plastic items, paper and eatables, the official said.
