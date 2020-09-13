Left Menu
Development News Edition

Search for survivors is on as wildfires torch millions of acres in U.S. West

Crews were to resume searching for the dead on Sunday among blackened ruins left by massive wildfires raging in three western U.S. states, where millions of acres have burned in weeks and "mass fatality" incidents are feared in Oregon. A blitz of wildfires across Oregon, California and Washington have destroyed thousands of homes and a half dozen small towns this summer, scorching a landscape the size of New Jersey and killing at least 26 people since early August.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 17:51 IST
Search for survivors is on as wildfires torch millions of acres in U.S. West

Crews were to resume searching for the dead on Sunday among blackened ruins left by massive wildfires raging in three western U.S. states, where millions of acres have burned in weeks and "mass fatality" incidents are feared in Oregon.

A blitz of wildfires across Oregon, California and Washington have destroyed thousands of homes and a half dozen small towns this summer, scorching a landscape the size of New Jersey and killing at least 26 people since early August. After four days of brutally hot, windy weather, the weekend brought calmer winds blowing inland from the Pacific Ocean, and cooler, moister conditions that helped crews make headway against blazes that had burned unchecked earlier in the week.

In Oregon, Governor Kate Brown called the perilous blazes a "once-in-a-generation event", and the director of Oregon's office of emergency management, Andrew Phelps, said authorities were bracing for the possibility of "mass fatality" incidents. "There are going to be a number of fatalities, folks that just couldn't get warning in time and couldn't evacuate their homes and get to safety," Phelps told MSNBC on Friday.

At least six people have been killed this week in Oregon, according to state officials. Brown has said that dozens of people remained missing across three counties. 27 fires were still raging across 1.47 million acres in Oregon and Washington on Saturday, the Bureau of Land Management said on Twitter.

In southern Oregon, an apocalyptic scene of charred residential subdivisions and trailer parks stretched for miles along Highway 99 south of Medford through the neighboring communities of Phoenix and Talent. TRUMP TO VISIT CALIFORNIA

In California, tens of thousands of firefighters were battling 28 major wildfires as of Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Improving weather conditions had helped them gain a measure of containment over most of the blazes. The White House said Trump, a Republican, will meet with federal and California officials on Monday. The president has said that western governors bear some of the blame for intense fire seasons in recent years, accusing them of poor forest management.

Trump's Democratic opponent in the November election, Joe Biden, on Saturday linked the conflagrations to climate change, echoing comments made a day earlier by California Governor Gavin Newsom. Thick smoke and ash from the fires has darkened the sky over the Pacific Northwest since Labor Day, creating some of the world's worst air-quality levels and driving residents indoors.

More than 4,000 homes and other structures have been incinerated in California alone over the past three weeks. In Portland, where more than 100 days of political protests have turned increasingly tense in recent weeks, the Multnomah County Sheriff chastised residents for setting up their own checkpoints to stop cars after conspiracy theories spread on social media that members of Black Lives Matter or Antifa were lighting fires. Local officials have called those assertions groundless.

Facebook said on Saturday it was now removing false claims that the wildfires in Oregon were started by certain groups. "This is based on confirmation from law enforcement that these rumors are forcing local fire and police agencies to divert resources from fighting the fires and protecting the public," a Facebook spokesman said.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Gulf Coast oil firms brace for second strong hurricane in a month;Search for survivors is on as wildfires torch millions of acres in U.S. West and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirusThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Saturday reported 6,427,058 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 4...

VHP directs workers to remain alert to thwart fraud in name of money collection for Ram Temple

In the wake of cases of money being collected from people for construction of Ram Temple, Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP has taken the issue seriously and directed its workers to keep an eye on such incidents. The VHP has also directed its worke...

Shane Warne to mentor Rajasthan Royals' youngsters

Legendary spinner Shane Warne has been appointed mentor of Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2020 IPL besides his existing role as the teams brand ambassador. Warne has been associated with IPL since its inception in 2008 and led the team to it...

CPI(M) to launch nationwide protests against Centre from Sep 17 to 22

The CPIM has called a nationwide campaign against the government on issues related to minorities, democratic rights and civil liberties from September 17 to September 22, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Sunday. This campaign,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020