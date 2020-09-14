UP govt committed to providing smooth facilities to investors, common man: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state government is committed to providing smooth facilities to investors and the common man. "To make 'Ease of Doing Business' even better, it is necessary that investors and public get benefits of the government facilities with a click of the mouse," the CM, according to an official statement. He added that basic requirement is to totally simplify the licensing procedure.

The CM was presiding over a review meeting here at Lok Bhawan on 'Ease of Doing Business'. The state, in a significant achievement, has jumped 12 positions from 2016 to reach the second position in the country in 2019 in the 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking.

He said the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Union commerce and industry ministry, has suggested many reforms for the next phase of the Business Reform Action Plan. He directed the departments concerned to prepare an action plan to act upon these and send back the report to the Government of India by October 30.

The CM directed the additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries of the related departments to strengthen the online services of their respective departments and ensure the speedy issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs), and the fee payment system for this should be linked to the 'Nivesh Mitra' portal. For immediate issuance of NOCs, all the system should be in place by September 30, the CM instructed.

He further directed to expedite the implementation of reforms in the geology and mining department and asked to make services online by September 20. The chief minister said the urban development department should prepare an action plan for providing online service to the investors.

Similarly, the medical, health and family welfare department should provide online facilities for nursing homes and ultrasound. He asked to develop a software for reforms in the revenue department.

He also directed the law department to complete the work of e-filing, e-summon in a time-bound manner so that the litigants get speedy services as soon as possible. In the meeting, the Invest UP put up a proposal to reduce the licences/NOCs required to set up and run the industry from 43 to 21.