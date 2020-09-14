Left Menu
Development News Edition

'How can Mughals be our heroes' asks Yogi, renames upcoming Agra Mughal Museum after Shivaji

"How can Mughals be our heroes?" the chief minister asked, adding the very name of Maratha warrior Shivaji will invoke a "feeling of nationalism and self-esteem". Chief Minister Yogi also directed officials to complete the remaining work of Agra Smart City Project at the earliest, saying this project is among his government's priorities and should be taken up with the utmost urgency.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:09 IST
'How can Mughals be our heroes' asks Yogi, renames upcoming Agra Mughal Museum after Shivaji
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday decided to name the upcoming "Mughal Museum" in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, asking "how can Mughals be our heroes". Chairing a review meeting of Agra division, the chief minister made it clear that his government "always nurtured nationalist ideology and anything which smacks of subservient mentality will be done away with", the UP government said in a statement. "How can Mughals be our heroes?" the chief minister asked, adding the very name of Maratha warrior Shivaji will invoke a "feeling of nationalism and self-esteem".

Chief Minister Yogi also directed officials to complete the remaining work of Agra Smart City Project at the earliest, saying this project is among his government's priorities and should be taken up with the utmost urgency. Expressing his satisfaction over Agra achieving the second rank among smart cities in the country and the first among those in UP in a recent survey, the CM also asked officials to expedite the Agra metro and airport projects. "No project should suffer for the want of money," he told officials, adding he would personally speak to the Centre if any requirement of money arises. He said the AMRUT and JNNURM schemes too should be given impetus. Apprising the chief minister of the progress in made in Agra Smart City project, officials told him that out of a total 19 tasks under the project, four have been completed while 15 are in progress.

A time-line for every work has been prepared and all these works will be completed by August 2021, the officials told the CM. During the review of the progress of the projects and mega developmental tasks of Agra division comprising Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri and Mathura districts, Yogi also interacted with public representatives through video conferencing.

Yogi assured Mathura MP Hema Malini of fulfilling her demands for building a sports stadium and a central School in Mathura besides repairing roads and beginning the operation of Chhata sugar mill. He also received feedback from other lawmakers and officials about the development work in the division. His attention was drawn towards the drinking water problem in the region to which he responded positively and immediately asked officials to prepare a proposal by consulting public representatives and the concerned agencies. At present, there are a total of 22 ongoing projects worth over Rs 50 crore each. Out of these 11 projects are in Agra, five in Firozabad, four in Mathura and two in Mainpuri, the government's official statement said. The glass industry of Firozabad has immense potential in terms of job creation, said Yogi, adding that 98 percent of the work on the ambitious sewerage project of Firozabad has been completed. The chief minister reiterated that the delay in the developmental projects will not be tolerated and the work should be done on a fixed time-line while observing all the quality norms. He said the fund meant for development should not be used elsewhere otherwise stringent action will be taken including the seizure of the properties of the guilty. He said the utilisation certificate should be made available at the earliest so that subsequent funds may be released. The chief minister noted that the districts of Agra division have done well in contact tracing and lauded officials in reducing the COVID death rate in Agra.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-FIA looking into Hamilton anti-racism shirt gesture

Formula Ones governing body is considering whether Lewis Hamilton broke any rules in wearing a T-shirt with Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor on it before and after Sundays Tuscan Grand Prix.We are giving this issue active considera...

UPDATE 2-'He changed the way we live': British designer Terence Conran dies at 88

Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died aged 88, his family said on Saturday. Conran made his name in the 1960s with the Habitat home-furnishing store, known for its ...

Two arrested in actress Sravani suicide case in Hyderabad

Telangana police on Monday arrested two accused allegedly involved in connection with the suicide of Telugu television actor Kondapalli Sravani at her residence in Hyderabad on September 8. The accused have been identified as Devraj Reddy a...

Boy dead in own filth in locked room; dad, fiancee charged

A Pennsylvania man and his fiancee imprisoned the mans 12-year-old son in a darkened room for years, starving him and beating him while treating their other children well, until he was finally found dead in his own filth, authorities said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020