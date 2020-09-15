Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plodding and powerful, Sally moves in on Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally, a plodding but powerful storm with winds of 100 mph, crept toward the northern Gulf Coast early Tuesday, with forecasters warning of potentially deadly storm surges, flash floods spurred by up to 2 feet (.61 meters) of rain and the possibility of tornadoes.

PTI | Updated: 15-09-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 13:03 IST
Plodding and powerful, Sally moves in on Gulf Coast
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hurricane Sally, a plodding but powerful storm with winds of 100 mph, crept toward the northern Gulf Coast early Tuesday, with forecasters warning of potentially deadly storm surges, flash floods spurred by up to 2 feet (.61 meters) of rain and the possibility of tornadoes. Hurricane warnings stretched from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to Navarre, Florida, but forecasters — while stressing "significant" uncertainty — kept nudging the predicted track to the east.

That eased fears in New Orleans, which once was in the storm's crosshairs. But it prompted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare an emergency in the Panhandle's westernmost counties, which were being pummeled by rain from Sally's outer bands early Tuesday. The threat of heavy rain and storm surge was exacerbated by the storm's slow movement. President Donald Trump issued emergency declarations for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Monday, and on Twitter urged residents to listen to state and local leaders.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought the presidential declaration after the National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama, warned of the increasing likelihood of "dangerous and potentially historic flooding," with waters rising as much as 9 feet (2.7 meters) above ground in parts of the Mobile metro area. It all seemed a distant threat Monday afternoon in Waveland, Mississippi, as a shirtless, barefooted Trevor Claunch, of nearby Bay St. Louis, got in some last-minute beach time. But there were signs of trouble coming. Claunch marveled at how the Gulf waters had already crept over swaths of sandy shore and infiltrated bike paths and parking lots.

"Without any rain, and it's already all the way up — I honestly want to stick around and see where it goes," said Claunch. But he wasn't taking any chances. "We're going to go inland," he said.

Others were taking the storm seriously as well, despite sunny skies. Coastal casinos shut down under orders from the Mississippi Gaming Commission. Meanwhile, motorists filled a convenience store parking lot in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, as they topped off gas tanks and stocked up on ice, beer and snacks.

"It's second nature to us. It would have already been done but I had to work," Zale Stratakos said as she helped her mother, Kimberly Stratakos, fill three plastic gasoline cans. Sally achieved hurricane strength Monday and quickly intensified to a Category 2 storm with 100 mph (161 kph) winds. Forecasters expect winds to increase to up to 110 mph (177 kph) over the warm Gulf waters before the storm blows ashore.

Late Monday, the storm was 130 miles (210 kilometers) south of Biloxi, Mississippi, moving west-northwest at only 3 mph (6 kph). On the current track, the storm is forecast to reach land near the Alabama-Mississippi state line by late Tuesday or early Wednesday. The threat to Louisiana appeared to be easing, but flood control authorities remained on guard, closing gates along networks of waterways that could be pushed over their banks by the possible surge from the Gulf.

The southwestern part of the state was pummeled by Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27 and an estimated 2,000 evacuees from that storm were sheltered in New Orleans, mostly in hotels. Monday marked only the second time on record, forecasters said, that five tropical cyclones swirled simultaneously in the Atlantic basin. The last time that happened was in 1971.

None of the others were expected to threaten the U.S. this week, if at all, and one was downgraded to a low pressure trough Monday evening. The extraordinarily busy hurricane season — like the catastrophic wildfire season on the West Coast — has focused attention on the role of climate change.

Scientists say global warming is making the strongest of hurricanes, those with wind speeds of 110 mph or more, even stronger. Also, warmer air holds more moisture, making storms rainier, and rising seas from global warming make storm surges higher and more damaging.

In addition, scientists have been seeing tropical storms and hurricanes slow down once they hit the United States by about 17 per cent since 1900, and that gives them the opportunity to unload more rain over one place, as 2017's Hurricane Harvey did in Houston..

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher after upbeat Chinese data

Londons FTSE 100 climbed on Tuesday as upbeat industrial output data from China powered shares of trade-exposed miners, while online supermarket Ocado surged on reporting a jump in quarterly retail sales. A 0.3 gain in the FTSE 100 helped t...

CBI registers case against Kathua-based educational trust

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has registered a case against a Kathua-based educational trust, which was reportedly run by former Jammu and Kashmir minister Lal Singhs family and certain government employees, for alleged criminal b...

Mangal Credit and Fincorp Enters Gold-Loan Market, Offers Loans Against Diamond Jewellery

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirMangal Credit and Fincorp Limited MCFL, a leading non-banking financial company NBFC promoted by industry veteran Mr. Meghraj Jain, has announced its entry into the loan against gold and diamond jewellery ...

Flaming Orange: What will be VVS Laxman's strategy to beef up Sunrisers' thin middle-order?

Armed with a lethal top-order and a solid spin attack, Sunrisers Hyderabad as usual is an epitome of a balanced T20 side which will again b among the top four likely contenders for a playoff spot in this years Indian Premier League. Not exa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020