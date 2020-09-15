3 skeletons unearthed in Shamli

Three skeletons were found in a grave during construction work of widening a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, officials said on Tuesday

The skeletons were found on Monday in Thana Bhawan town while workers were digging an area to widen the Delhi-Saharanpur highway according to officials of the National Highways Authority of India Local people believe that the skeletons date back to the time of the 1857 revolt

The skeletons were later buried at a graveyard.