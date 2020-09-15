3 skeletons unearthed in Shamli

3 skeletons unearthed in ShamliPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-09-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:09 IST
Three skeletons were found in a grave during construction work of widening a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, officials said on Tuesday
The skeletons were found on Monday in Thana Bhawan town while workers were digging an area to widen the Delhi-Saharanpur highway according to officials of the National Highways Authority of India Local people believe that the skeletons date back to the time of the 1857 revolt
The skeletons were later buried at a graveyard. PTI CORR HMBHMB
ALSO READ
Metro services to resume in Uttar Pradesh from September 7
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62 pc of active COVID-19 cases in country: Health Ministry.
Uttar Pradesh reports 75 more COVID-19 deaths
Uttar Pradesh artisan hopeful after govt discusses to boost Indian toys manufacturing units
Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation starts trial runs ahead of resumption of services