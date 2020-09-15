Left Menu
Odisha Cabinet approves proposal to amend state GST Act to make collection process simpler

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and held through video conference, cleared the proposal for introduction of the Odisha Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and replacement of two ordinances, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said. As the state assembly is set to meet for the monsoon session later this month, the cabinet approved the bill for introduction in the House, Principal Secretary, Finance, A K Meena said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:18 IST

A proposal to amend the Odisha Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 was approved by the state cabinet on Tuesday to make the collection process simple and more effective, officials said. The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and held through video conference, cleared the proposal for introduction of the Odisha Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and replacement of two ordinances, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said.

As the state assembly is set to meet for the monsoon session later this month, the cabinet approved the bill for introduction in the House, Principal Secretary, Finance, A K Meena said. The amendment in the OGST Act aims at providing certain facilities to the taxpayers and tax authorities, he said.

The suggestions include empowering the state government to make provision for issuance of removal of difficulties order for another two years, and inserting a new section -- 168A -- to extend due dates for various compliances on the recommendation of the GST council during war, epidemic, flood, drought, fire, cyclone and natural calamities, he said. The cabinet also decided to amend the Odisha Local Fund Audit Act, 1948, as difficulties were faced to physically serve surcharge notices and orders on delinquent officers in time, the finance secretary said.

It also approved a proposal by the Works Department for construction of a bridge over river Subarnarekha near Haldipada on National Highway-16 at a cost of over Rs 138.74 crore, Works Secretary Krishan Kumar said..

