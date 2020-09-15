15 killed in Bihar lightning strikes; CM announces Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia to victims' kin

At least 15 people were killed after lightning struck them during thunderstorm in six districts of Bihar on Tuesday, a Disaster ManagementDepartment official said.

Gopalganj, Bhojpur, and Rohtas districts reported three deaths each, while two deaths each were witnessed in Saran, Kaimur, and Vaishali.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the next of kin of those killed would be given Rs 4 lakh each as ex-gratia amount, the official said.