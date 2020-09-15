Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hry Orbital Rail Corridor will open new avenues of devp in NCR: Dushyant Chautala

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project from Palwal to Sonipat will open new avenues of development in the National Capital Region.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 21:50 IST
Hry Orbital Rail Corridor will open new avenues of devp in NCR: Dushyant Chautala
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project from Palwal to Sonipat will open new avenues of development in the National Capital Region. The Centre on Tuesday cleared the project which is to be completed in around five years at an estimated cost of Rs 5,617 crore. It will decongest railway network in the NCR and connect unserved areas of the Haryana. Thanking the Centre for approving the construction of the crucial project, Chautala said, "it will open new avenues of development in the NCR".

He said this project will help in the development of the region and will further increase the chances of top companies investing here. Five districts -- Palwal, Nuh, Gurgaon, Jhajjar and Sonipat -- will benefit from this rail line. this project will usher a new industrial growth and provide ample avenues of employment, the deputy chief minister said in a statement. "This rail line will provide transportation of goods in Manesar, Sohna, Farrukhnagar, Kharkhoda and Sonipat industrial areas. The corridor project will help develop a multi-model logistic hub in the NCR," he said. "It will also facilitate export-import by opening travel vistas from NCR to Indian ports while reducing travel time and cost. This will also facilitate travellers and every day over 20,000 people will be able to travel on this rail line," Chautala said.

The rail line will facilitate diversion of traffic not meant for Delhi, thus decongesting the NCR network and help in developing multi-modal logistics hubs in Haryana. The project runs via Sohna-Manesar-Kharkhauda and will have connectivity with all the existing railway routes originating from Delhi and passing through Haryana as well as with the Dedicated Freight Corridor network. This rail line will start from Palwal and end at the existing Harsana Kalan station On the Delhi-Ambala section.

This will also give connectivity en route to the Patli station on Delhi-Rewari line, Sultanpur station on Garhi Harsaru-Farukhnagar line and Asaudha station on Delhi-Rohtak line. The project will be implemented by the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HRIDC), a joint venture of the Railways Ministry and the state government.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Copper giant Peru's economy contracted 11.7% in July

Perus economy shrank 11.71 in July versus the same month a year earlier, the Andean countrys government said on Tuesday, the fifth straight month of contraction due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, though shallower than previous m...

UK's Sunak says Brexit treaty breach bill is insurance policy

Finance minister Rishi Sunak said Britain wants to strike a trade deal with the European Union but it is a tough negotiation and it is responsible to have a bill that breaches the Brexit treaty as an insurance policy. Prime Minister Boris J...

EU calls for U.N. monitoring of Belarus rights abuses - document

The European Union is calling for close monitoring of the human rights situation in Belarus by the U.N. human rights chief, adding to pressure on Minsk following what it calls a fraudulent election, a draft document showed on Tuesday.The re...

The Grand Tour Season 5 renewal, James May talks on series’ future

The Grand Tour Season 5 doesnt have an official release date, but that cant restrict fans from predicting what they can see in it. However, fans are still waiting for the continuation of Season 4.Although The Grand Tour Season 4 began in 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020