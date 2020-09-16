Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal BJP performs 'shahid tarpan' for slain party activists despite Kolkata Police's opposition

The West Bengal BJP on Wednesday performed 'shahid tarpan' for slain party activists despite the Kolkata Police trying to prevent them from organising the event, citing the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The police also dismantled a stage erected at the Bagbazar Ghat in north Kolkata for the event. The saffron party, however, changed the venue to Golabari Ghat near Bagbazar and performed the rituals on the eve of Mahalaya.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 12:59 IST
Bengal BJP performs 'shahid tarpan' for slain party activists despite Kolkata Police's opposition
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The West Bengal BJP on Wednesday performed 'shahid tarpan' for slain party activists despite the Kolkata Police trying to prevent them from organising the event, citing the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The police also dismantled a stage erected at the Bagbazar Ghat in north Kolkata for the event.

The saffron party, however, changed the venue to Golabari Ghat near Bagbazar and performed the rituals on the eve of Mahalaya. 'Tarpan' is a ritual in which water is offered to the ancestors with prayers for peace to the departed souls. It is performed on occasions like Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of Durga Puja festivities, and Makar Sankranti along the banks of Ganga.

"The BJP had not taken permission for the event. So, we decided to stop the programme and dismantled the stage," a senior police officer said. Police has put up barricades outside the Bagbazar Ghat to prevent BJP activists from entering the area.

"The party will not relent under pressure from the police and will go ahead with the 'tarpan' programme," West Bengal BJP vice-president Pratap Banerjee had said earlier. BJP national general secretary and West Bengal minder, Kailash Vijayvargiya, central co-observer Arvind Menon, national secretary Rahul Sinha, and senior leader Mukul Roy were scheduled to be present at the programme, party sources said.

"Do we need permission to perform 'tarpan' for our slain workers? It is a Hindu ritual which being performed for ages. "Mahalaya is on September 17 but we decided to organise our event a day before so that there are fewer attendees. But we were told we will not be allowed to organise the programme," Banerjee said.

Since last year, the BJP has been organising "mass tarpan" for party workers killed in political violence in West Bengal in the last few years. J P Nadda, the then BJP national working president, had performed "mass tarpan" for the slain party workers in September last year.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-After early exits in New York, Gauff gets first win on clay

American teen Coco Gauff arrived in Rome on the heels of two early exits in New York and was glad to get her season back on track with a victory over Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open in her first Tour-level main draw match on clay. The 16-yea...

Rajya Sabha passes Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020

The Rajya Sabha passed the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 on Wednesday. The bill seeks to merge three institutes, which will be called the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, in Jamnagar, Gujarat which...

Maha: Former MLA Ghandat joins NCP

Former Maharashtra MLA Sitaram Ghandat joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP here on Wednesday. Ghadat, who won the 2009 state Assembly election as an Independent from Gangakhed in Parabhani district, was welcomed into the NCP by senior party lea...

All three farm sector bills brought by Modi govt far-sighted, will boost agricultural production: Nadda

The three bills related to agriculture introduced by the Modi government in Parliament will boost production and help farmers get better prices for the produce, BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday. Underlining that farmers are at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020