U'khand: Labourer killed by wild bear

A wild bear killed a labourer in Laspa village around 40 km from Munsyari in the district, an official said on Wednesday. The body of 48-year-old Gajendra Singh Tolia who worked as a labourer with the BRO at a site on the under construction Munsyari-Milam road was found lying on a rock in the village on Wednesday, Sub-inspector Kamal Upadhyay said. The wild bear had attacked him late on Tuesday evening when he was on his way home and dragged him into the forests, the official said.