Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa amends regulations to protecting ozone layer

This year’s celebration is themed ‘Ozone for Life’, acknowledging 35 years of ozone layer protection, preserving of the environment and human health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-09-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 19:24 IST
South Africa amends regulations to protecting ozone layer
Sotyu said the government is actively involved in activities locally and internationally that aim to protect the ozone layer and ultimately human health. Image Credit: Flickr

South Africa has amended its regulations aimed at protecting the ozone layer.

"In an effort to ensure that we close the potential gaps in illegal trade, an amendment of the Regulations Regarding the Phasing-out and Management of Ozone Depleting Substances has been undertaken…" Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Deputy Minister, Makhotso Sotyu, said.

Addressing the virtual celebration of the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, Sotyu said measures are put in place to monitor and control imports and exports in the country, such as import quotas and the licensing system.

This year's celebration is themed 'Ozone for Life', acknowledging 35 years of ozone layer protection, preserving of the environment and human health.

Sotyu said the government is actively involved in activities locally and internationally that aim to protect the ozone layer and ultimately human health.

Government's collaboration with the industry birthed the Chemicals Management Phakisa Initiatives, aimed at impacting positively on both the environment and economy, such as the training of refrigeration and air conditioning technicians in the informal servicing sector in the country by 2023.

Government is extending reach to learning institutions in order to develop and raise a generation of environmentalists.

"South Africa also participates and plays an important role in leading the Africa Group in international negotiations, making sure that the needs of the continent in phasing out and managing ozone-depleting substances are met," Sotyu said.

This year, South Africa is the President of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment and has been privileged to co-chair the Open Ended-Working Group Meeting in 2020.

"We are hopeful that despite the very difficult circumstances we face the world over, our contribution and leadership will help in guiding the ozone family to making important decisions," Sotyu said.

Government, the Deputy Minister, has much work ahead in dealing with global warming substances such as HFCs and implementing the Kigali Amendment.

World Ozone Day was declared in 1994 by the United Nations following the signing of the Montreal Protocol, which aims to protect the ozone layer by taking measures to control the total global production and consumption of ozone-depleting substances.

This year's celebration brings together the refrigeration and air conditioning industry, importers and exporters of refrigerants, learning institutions and government to reflect on measures taken to phase out ozone-depleting substances (ODS) such as Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC) in South Africa and encourage the use of environmentally friendly alternatives.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: HC asks accused to move bail plea after filing of charge sheet in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked Jamia Millia Islamia JMI student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, in a case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, to approach ...

End of Abe era leaves Japan still searching for way forward

Among the challenges awaiting newly appointed Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is the urgent challenge of how to keep the worlds third largest economy growing as its population ages and shrinks. Yoshihide Suga, Abes former chief spoke...

Russian spymaster accuses US of fomenting Belarus protests

Russias intelligence chief on Wednesday accused the United States of fomenting massive demonstrations against Belarus authoritarian president that have entered their sixth week. Protesters in Belarus are seeking the resignation of Alexander...

Kalyan Singh discharged from Lucknow hospital, shifted to Ghaziabad

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who had tested positive for coronavirus, was shifted Wednesday from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow to a private hospital in Ghaziabad, officials said. He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020