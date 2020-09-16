Power Minister dedicates CSR projects of NHPC, PFC

Power Minister R K Singh on Wednesday dedicated various CSR projects of NHPC and PFC in Shahpur and Bihiya blocks of Bhojpur district in Bihar through video-conferencing. A total of 33 projects in Shahpur block and 39 projects in Bihiya block were dedicated, the power ministry said in a statement. The projects include construction of PCC (plain cement concrete) road at 55 locations, community building and chabutras at three locations, apart from facilities like solar / LED / high mast lights, open gym, drainage system, Chhath ghat and library, among others. The total cost of all these projects is about Rs 9 crore. Speaking on the occasion, Singh referred to the rural road and electrification works executed by NHPC in various districts of Bihar. He further said PFC is playing an important role in the development of the country by providing loans of thousands of crore rupees to various power companies. Both these companies are capable of competing with any foreign firm due to their capability, quality of work and timeliness, he added. Speaking about the power sector, Singh said in the last few years, the installed capacity of the country has been increased by 1.25 lakh MW. The government has fulfilled the dream of 'one nation, one grid, one frequency', connecting remote areas like Leh-Ladakh to the grid, he added. Today electricity has reached every village and every house in the country and India has been praised all over the world for such large-scale electrification in such a short period, the minister said.