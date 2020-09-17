Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece braces for rare Mediterranean cyclone

Greece was bracing for a rare type of tropical storm on Thursday, known as a Medicane, which was expected to first hit its western Ionian islands before reaching the southern Peloponnese peninsula and even Athens.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:36 IST
Greece braces for rare Mediterranean cyclone

Greece was bracing for a rare type of tropical storm on Thursday, known as a Medicane, which was expected to first hit its western Ionian islands before reaching the southern Peloponnese peninsula and even Athens. Greek authorities warned that storm "Ianos" would bring gale force winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to floods and power cuts in certain areas over the next two days.

Deputy Citizen Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias on Thursday advised residents of areas hit by floods in the past or close to rivers and torrents to find alternative accommodation. The rest should limit any unnecessary travel. "Ianos' impact, we must be clear, will be similar to that of a heavy storm but greater in intensity, extent, and duration," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said the intensity and the course of the cyclone could not be accurately predicted. These cyclones first appeared in Greece in 1995, but such extreme weather events have become more frequent in recent years, Hardalias said.

A similar storm hit Greece in 2018. In 2017, flash floods killed 25 people and left hundreds homeless. The storms are also known as Medicanes, shorthand for Mediterranean hurricane. Ianos is expected to hit in two waves. Seven regions in western Greece have already been put on high alert ahead of the storm and authorities will decide later in the day if the wider region of Athens, Attica, as well as Corinth would be included.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Harsimrat Kaur to resign from Modi govt in protest against farm bills: SAD president

In a setback to the Modi government, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in Lok Sabha on Thursday that Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the Union Cabinet in protest against the three farm bills, tabled in Parlia...

LG Q31 budget smartphone with 5.7" display, 13MP dual camera announced

LG Electronics today announced a new budget smartphone, the LG Q31, featuring a U-notch display with military-grade durability, dual-camera and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone is priced at KRW209,000 approx. Rs 13,000, making it the cheapest ...

Delhi govt forcing colleges to pay salaries from students' fund, alleges DUPA

The Delhi University Principals Association DUPA on Thursday accused the AAP government of forcing colleges fully funded by it to pay salaries from the students fund, saying this would amount to misappropriation. Reacting to DUPAs assertion...

Ireland tightens COVID-19 travel restrictions, angering airlines

The Irish government on Thursday tightened its COVID-19 travel restrictions by imposing quarantines on travellers from major holiday markets Italy and Greece, angering the countrys dominant airlines Ryanair and Aer Lingus. Aer Lingus said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020