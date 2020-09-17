Rawat flags off 'Chhadi Yatra' from Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat flagged off the state's traditional 'Chhadi Yatra' here on Thursday. The 'Chhadi Yatra', initiated by Adi Guru Shankaracharya in the eighth century, resumed last year after a gap of seven decades.

Rawat participated in a ceremony during which prayers were offered to the 'chhadi' or mace at the Mayadevi temple. State Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik and Joona Akhara's Harigiri Maharaj and Premgiri Maharaj also attended the ceremony.

The 'Chhadi Yatra' concludes in Bageshwar after it is taken by Joona Akhara seers to the four Himalayan temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.