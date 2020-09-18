Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 elephants, leopardess found dead in districts

The tusker, believed to be 20 years old, with injuries on its legs and abdomen sustained during a fight with another was roaming in the jungles of Tamil Nadu and Kerala from March-end, the sources said. On seeing its plight, the department decided to tranquilise the animal and treat its injuries.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 18-09-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:17 IST
2 elephants, leopardess found dead in districts

Two elephants and a leopardess were found dead in the districts of Coimbatore and Nilgiris, forest sources said on Friday. One of the elephants that had been roaming with injuries for the last six months was found dead in Nellithurai forest in Coimbatore district on Thursday evening.

It was noticed by the forest department personnel, the sources said. The tusker, believed to be 20 years old, with injuries on its legs and abdomen sustained during a fight with another was roaming in the jungles of Tamil Nadu and Kerala from March-end, the sources said.

On seeing its plight, the department decided to tranquilise the animal and treat its injuries. But, the foresters could not track the tusker as it kept going from one jungle to another. However, the officials left it feed, mostly fruits, mixed with medicines.

Besides, two 'kumkis' (tamed elephants) were brought to lead the lone tusker to a camp where veterinarians could tranquilise and treat the elephant. But by then, the tusker's end came as it apparently fell from a 15-metre high slippery area, the sources said.

Postmortem was done and the cause of the injuries was due to the fight. The carcass was buried in the forest, they said.

Wildlife activists and environmentalists blamed negligence by the department for the death, even as the district reported 20 elephant deaths in the last eight months. Meanwhile, a carcass of a cow elephant, aged about 15 years, was found in Theppakkad range in Nilgiris district late Thursday.

In another incident, a four-year-old leopardess was found dead under mysterious circumstances at an estate near Gudalur in Nilgiris district on Friday. Based on information from estate workers, forest department officials went to the spot, did a postmortem and sent viscera to Chennai for examination, the sources said.

PTI NVM COR NVG NVG.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

23 more die of COVID-19 in Haryana; state reports 2,488 fresh cases

Haryana on Friday reported 23 more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,092, while 2,488 fresh cases pushed the infection count in the state to 1,06,261. Of the 23 fatalities, three each were from Gurgaon and Panchkula. Two each ...

Powers vested under AFSPA exceeded during Amshipora operation: PRO Defence Srinagar

The inquiry ordered by the Army authorites into Operation Amshipora has concluded, said PRO Defence, Srinagar adding that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded. According to an official release, the inquiry ...

Pune: Liquor shop sealed for violating outbreak norms

A liquor shop was sealed by Punecivic authorities after patrons were found violating socialdistancing and mask norms, an official said on FridayThe liquor outlet is located in Shivajinagar area andwas sealed under Maharashtra COVID-19 Preve...

1,100 indigenous PPE kit manufacturers developed by Government so far

From zero manufacturers in March 2020, 1100 indigenous manufacturers of Personal protective equipment PPE kits have been developed by the Government till date, most of them being from Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises MSME sector. Accord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020