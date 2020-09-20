3 of family killed as train rams into car in Assam's Kamrup
The car was hit by a Bongaigaon-bound train on the Guwahati-Jogighopa line near Garoimari when it was crossing the tracks instead of using the underpass, which is inundated with waist-deep water for the last several days. The deceased have been identified as Abdul Jalil, a faculty of the Assamese department at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed College, his wife Saniara Begum, and their 12-year-old daughter Afrin Akhtar, police said.PTI | Rangiya | Updated: 20-09-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 22:29 IST
A college teacher, his wife, and their daughter were killed when their car was hit by a speeding train while crossing railway tracks in Kamrup district of Assam on Sunday, police said. The car was hit by a Bongaigaon-bound train on the Guwahati-Jogighopa line near Garoimari when it was crossing the tracks instead of using the underpass, which is inundated with waist-deep water for the last several days.
The deceased have been identified as Abdul Jalil, a faculty of the Assamese department at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed College, his wife Saniara Begum, and their 12-year-old daughter Afrin Akhtar, police said. "The younger daughter, who is just four-year-old, is injured and she is being treated at a hospital now," they added.
After the accident, irate locals staged a protest against the railway authorities and demanded action.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kamrup district
- Assam
- Bongaigaon
- Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed College
- Garoimari
ALSO READ
Former Assam CM Prafulla Mahanta admitted to hospital
Assam former CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta admitted to hospital
Carcasses of tiger, wild boar found in Kaziranga National Park in Assam
2 arrested in Assam's Jorhat for murdering doctor: Police
AASU-AJYCP's party plans to contest 80-100 seats in Assam polls