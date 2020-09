3 of family killed as train rams into car in Assam's Kamrup

A college teacher, his wife, and their daughter were killed when their car was hit by a speeding train while crossing railway tracks in Kamrup district of Assam on Sunday, police said. The car was hit by a Bongaigaon-bound train on the Guwahati-Jogighopa line near Garoimari when it was crossing the tracks instead of using the underpass, which is inundated with waist-deep water for the last several days.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Jalil, a faculty of the Assamese department at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed College, his wife Saniara Begum, and their 12-year-old daughter Afrin Akhtar, police said. "The younger daughter, who is just four-year-old, is injured and she is being treated at a hospital now," they added.

After the accident, irate locals staged a protest against the railway authorities and demanded action.