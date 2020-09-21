MP: IMD issues orange alert for 4 places, yellow for 15
It issued a yellow alert for seven districts, including Jabalpur, for torrential rains, and a similar alert for lightning and thunderstorms in eight places, including Bhopal and Indore. All the alerts are valid till Tuesday morning, an official said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast very heavy rainfall for Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, and Dindori districts in Madhya Pradesh and issued an orange alert. It issued a yellow alert for seven districts, including Jabalpur, for torrential rains, and a similar alert for lightning and thunderstorms in eight places, including Bhopal and Indore.
All the alerts are valid till Tuesday morning, an official said. "They have come when a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to move towards east MP in the next 48 hours," said HS Pandey, senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office.
MP has received 936.6 millimeters rainfall so far against average rainfall of 913 mm, and many places in the state have received rainfall in the last 24 hours, Pandey added.
