Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deer bucks the odds to escape French hunters

AVA spokesman Stanislas Broniszewski said his group had been tracking a deer hunt on Saturday when they spotted the animal. "As more and more bystanders witnessed the scene, the hunters had to retreat and let the animal go.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:07 IST
Deer bucks the odds to escape French hunters
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A large, exhausted stag escaped French hunters with the help of environmental activists after it sought refuge near a building site north of Paris, video footage showed. The images showed the panting deer, its tongue out of its mouth, collapsing on a stretch of asphalt next to a construction project outside the city of Compiegne on Saturday, surrounded by hunting dogs, police and bystanders.

In images released by anti-hunting group AVA on Monday, environmentalists are seen chasing away the dogs, after which the panicked deer gets up, crashes into metal fencing and then escapes back into the woods. AVA spokesman Stanislas Broniszewski said his group had been tracking a deer hunt on Saturday when they spotted the animal.

"As more and more bystanders witnessed the scene, the hunters had to retreat and let the animal go. This kind of thing happens several times a week, but normally it remains hidden in the woods," Broniszewski told Reuters. In July, AVA and other environmental organisations launched a bid to organise a national referendum to ban hunting with horses and hounds.

"They are setting 50 to 60 dogs free in nature to hunt wild animals. It is no longer acceptable to torture animals for hours like that," Broniszewski said. Hunting groups say the activity is legal and should not be interfered with.

"Hunting with hounds is about respect for nature, certainly not about these images, which are regrettable and which society today does not accept, which we understand. We are taking measures to make sure certain things evolve," French hound hunting association head Pierre de Roualle said on BFM TV.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

MP High Court notice to CS, collector, SP over 'breach of COVID protocol' during bypoll rallies

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation PIL, which sought a ban on political events in the state in wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notices to the chief secretary, district collector and sup...

U.S. to challenge judge's order that blocked U.S. WeChat app store ban

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it will challenge an order issued Sunday by a U.S. judge that blocked the departments order requiring Apple and Google to remove WeChat from their U.S. app stores. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Bee...

ECB attentive to euro's appreciation -Lagarde

The European Central Bank is attentive to the euros appreciation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday. The appreciation of the euro obviously plays a role in different areas and as far as monetary policy is concerned, it exerts d...

Swedish space agency halts new business helping China operate satellites

Swedens state-owned space agency, the Swedish Space Corporation SSC, which is contracted to help operate Chinese satellites from its ground stations, has decided not to renew those contracts or seek new business with China, it said on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020