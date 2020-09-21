Left Menu
Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory regarding vehicular movement at Ashram Chowk

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:24 IST
The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory regarding vehicular movement at Ashram Chowk because of the ongoing construction of an underpass and emergency repair work at the Sarai Kale Khan flyover, officials said. The PWD is constructing an underpass at Ashram Chowk -- the intersection of Mathura Road and Ring Road -- which is one of the busiest crossings in south Delhi. The work is likely to be completed by April-May 2021.

One completed, the underpass will help in mitigating traffic congestion at Ashram Chowk by allowing traffic between Jangpura and Sarita Vihar along Mathura Road pass without stopping, officials said. To ease congestion and reduce stoppage time at Ashram Chowk, the Delhi Traffic Police of the southern range suggests diversions and alternate routes.

"Vehicles on the Ring Road going towards Sarita Vihar, Badarpur, Faridabad and approaching Ashram Chowk from Moolchand, can take a right turn onto Capt Gaur Marg from under the Lajpat Nagar flyover. They can then take the left loop across the Modi Mill flyover and descend onto Mathura Road near SukhdevVihar for their onward journey," the statement said. It said that cars and two-wheelers approaching Ashram Chowk from Sarai Kale Khan and Noida and going towards Sarita Vihar, Badarpur and Faridabad can take a left turn on CV Raman Marg. They can then take a right turn either at Mata Mandir Marg or Johar Marg to come back on Mathura Road for their onward journey.

Goods vehicles on Ring Road approaching Ashram Chowk from Sarai Kale Khan/Noida instead of turning left onto Mathura Road, can go straight over the Ashram flyover and turn left onto Capt Gaur Marg by taking the at grade road along Lajpat Nagar flyover. They can then take the left loop across the Modi Mill flyover and descend onto Mathura Road near Sukhdev Vihar for their onward journey, the Delhi Traffic Police stated.

About 2.8 lakh passenger cars pass through Ashram Chowk in a day. Goods vehicles on the Mathura Road approaching Ashram Chowk from Faridabad, Badarpur instead of going straight, can take the Modi Mill flyover near CRRI and take a U-turn from below the flyover at Kalkaji Mandir T-point.

They can then turn left onto Capt Gaur Marg, take a right turn onto the at grade road along the Lajpat Nagar flyover and go straight over the Ashram flyover, it said. The PWD is carrying out emergency repairs at the Sarai Kale Khan flyover. This is expected to continue for another 2 weeks. As the work is being carried out in parts, only one carriageway of the flyover is available for traffic going towards Rajghat. This has resulted in congestion, the statement said.

To smoothen traffic flow, all traffic approaching the Sarai Kale Khan flyover from Ashram or Barapullah flyover, can keep left and go straight ahead along the at garge road of the flyover, the Delhi Traffic Police of Southern Range suggested. All traffic bound for NH-24, East Delhi, Ghaziabad and descending from Barapullah flyover and approaching Sarai Kale Khan, can opt to go straight ahead and take Delhi–Noida Direct Flyway. They can take a left turn onto MayurViharPusta road and rejoin on NH24 or Vikas Marg, it said.

It also said that the traffic on Ring Road coming from Ashram and bound for North, North-West Delhi, Sonipat and Karnal can take DND flyway. They can take a left turn onto Mayur Vihar Pusta road and come back onto Ring Road via Nizamuddin Bridge/Nizamuddin Khatta, Yamuna Bridge on Vikas Marg or Sarita Vihar Bridge. Goods vehicles coming from Ashram on Ring Road and approaching Sarai kale Khan to compulsorily take DND flyover. They can come back again onto Ring Road via Nizamuddin Bridge/Nizamuddin Khatta, Yamuna Bridge on Vikas Marg or Sarita Vihar Bridge, the statement said.

To facilitate commuters, diversion and directional boards have been put up at select locations on the routes, the statement added..

