Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Family Members, Including Minor

A car-truck collision in Gonda, UP, claimed three lives and injured eight, including a child. The deceased include Mata Deen, Rani Devi, and Shlok. The injured have been hospitalized, and the bodies sent for a post-mortem examination.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 10-05-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 22:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, including a seven-year-old boy, were killed and eight others were injured when their car collided with a truck on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred in area under Wazirganj police station, they said. Those killed have been identified as Mata Deen (50), Rani Devi (40) and Shlok.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Radheshyam Rai said that Mata Deen, a resident of Nagwa Gram Panchayat of the district, had gone to Ayodhya with his family and relatives on Friday.

While returning home in the afternoon, there was a head-on collision between the SUV and a truck near Sahibapur on the Gonda-Ayodhya highway.

The ASP said Mohini Mishra, Neha Mishra, Preeti Tiwari, Himesh, Adarsh Pandey, Lakshmi Tiwari, Roli Tiwari and Anshika Pandey got injured in the accident.

He said that all the injured were immediately taken to the district hospital for treatment with the help of the local police. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

