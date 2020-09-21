Left Menu
Rivers in spate as torrential rains lash parts of Karnataka

Similarly, rivers in north Karnataka and interior Karnataka are also flowing above danger level and important dams such as Bhadra, Tungabhadra, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Almatti and Narayanapura are full to the brim. Low-lying areas in Udupi battered by unprecedented rains in four decades continued to be flooded and rescue teams led by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel faced a tough time evacuating marooned people to safer places, a report from Mangaluru said.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A majority of rivers in Karnataka are in spate following heavy downpour in the past few days while the situation remained grim in worst-hit Udupi district where floods waters were yet to recede despite some respite in rains on Monday, officials said. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), almost all the dams were full to the brim due to the heavy rains since Friday, prompting officials to open the floodgates.

"Opening the floodgates has led to flooding in the regions in the downstream. We have sounded an alert in many areas but still some villages will face the problem," said a KSNDMC official. Water resource department sources said Cauvery, Hemavathi, Kapila and Harangi rivers were flowing above the danger level and water was being discharged from dams built across them.

"We have released 40,000 cusec water from the KRS (Krishna Raja Sagar dam across Cauvery) today. We have alerted people in the downstream," an official in the Water Resource Department said. Similarly, rivers in north Karnataka and interior Karnataka are also flowing above danger level and important dams such as Bhadra, Tungabhadra, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Almatti and Narayanapura are full to the brim.

Low-lying areas in Udupi battered by unprecedented rains in four decades continued to be flooded and rescue teams led by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel faced a tough time evacuating marooned people to safer places, a report from Mangaluru said. Life is slowly coming back to normal in parts of the district with the rains keeping away for most of the time on Monday.

Many areas in Udupi town, including the 'Rajangana' at the Sri Krishna Mutt, shops and business establishments, parking areas and godowns were submerged in water while rRoad connectivity to different parts of the district had been lost. A landslide on Monday morning is posing grave danger to a premier residential and commercial enclave in Manipal in the district. The municipal authorities are taking urgent steps to vacate the people in the building, which has ten floors, official sources said.

They said Udupi district, which suffered extensive damage in many taluks, had not witnessed such heavy rains in the last four decades. The two rivers in the district, Swarna and Sitanadi, were flowing above danger levels.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha visited the affected areas and gave instructions into the personnel involved in rescue efforts. A total of 31 relief camps had been opened in the district where the red alert continued as heavy rains are expected till Tuesday.

In Dakshina Kannada district, several houses and buildings were submerged and vehicular movement was disrupted in many parts due to the rains during the last two days. Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks received the highest rainfall in the district, officials said.

Five relief camps were opened in the district and 1,250 people were shifted to safer places on Sunday, official sources said. The KSNDMC has informed that the rains will continue for the next two days and warned fishermen against venturing into the sea.

In Vijayapura district, nearly half a dozen villages have lost road connection due to the swollen Don River in Muddebihal taluk. Deputy Commissioner of the Vijayapura Suneel Kumar told reporters that more than 100 houses were damaged by heavy rain in different parts of district.

