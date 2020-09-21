Left Menu
Civic bodies gear up for desealing

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Monday said the process to deseal properties in residential areas sealed on the directions of the monitoring committee is likely begin this week and officials have been directed to expedite the process.

21-09-2020

Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@JaiPrakashNis16)

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Monday said the process to deseal properties in residential areas sealed on the directions of the monitoring committee is likely begin this week and officials have been directed to expedite the process. The desealing process is being initiated in pursuance of a directive by the Supreme Court, he said.

On August 14, the apex court had said that encroachment is a matter of concern but the monitoring committee, set up in 2006 to identify unauthorised structures and check misuse of residential properties in Delhi, "cannot exceed its power" and take any action beyond its authorisation. Prakash said about 3,000 properties were sealed on the directions of the committee in areas falling under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The South Corporation and North Corporation have made similar arrangement. East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said be has urged EDMC councillors to help people in the desealing process.

Prakash said before de-sealing any residential property, the officials of the corporation will follow the entire process and relief will be provided to people as soon as possible. He said residential properties, which were "sealed wrongly" by the monitoring committee where no commercial activities were being conducted, would be the focus.

Prakash said if any property owner has not violated the rules, and has not encroached on government land, such buildings should be de-sealed.

