4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Assam's Barpeta district
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred on Tuesday at 1ANI | Barpeta (Assam) | Updated: 22-09-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 10:31 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred on Tuesday at 1:28 am in Assam's Barpeta district, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed on Tuesday. "Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred today at 01:28:33 IST in Barpeta with a depth of 71 km," the NCS said.
No casualties or damage to property have been reported so far. More details are awaited. (ANI)
