3 labourers killed after part of building collapses in Surat

Three laborers were killed after a portion of a dilapidated seven-story building collapsed on them while they were sleeping on pavement adjacent to it in Gujarat's Surat city on Tuesday morning, officials said. The incident took place in Rander locality of the city around 5 am, they said.

A slab of the balcony on the first floor of the Nilanjan Apartment, located on a roadside, collapsed on three laborers who were sleeping on the pavement, Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said. The victims were rushed to the civil hospital where they died during treatment, Pani said.

"The Nilanjan Apartment building, which had 49 flats and 23 shops, was evacuated earlier this year as it was in a dilapidated condition. Its owners were served several notices by the municipal corporation," Pani said. Due to rains early this morning, a slab of the balcony collapsed on the laborers who were sleeping outside on the pavement, he said.

"Since it is private property, we had asked its owners to demolish the structure themselves, but they failed to do so, causing this accident," the civic chief said. Action will be taken against those responsible for the incident, he said.

The deceased were identified as Anil Nepali, Jagdish Chauhan, and Raju Marwadi, police said.