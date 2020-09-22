Left Menu
3 labourers killed after part of building collapses in Surat

The incident took place in Rander locality of the city around 5 am, they said. A slab of balcony on the first floor of Nilanjan Apartment, located on a roadside, collapsed on three labourers who were sleeping on the pavement, Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-09-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 12:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three laborers were killed after a portion of a dilapidated seven-story building collapsed on them while they were sleeping on pavement adjacent to it in Gujarat's Surat city on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The victims were rushed to the civil hospital where they died during treatment, Pani said.

"The Nilanjan Apartment building, which had 49 flats and 23 shops, was evacuated earlier this year as it was in a dilapidated condition. Its owners were served several notices by the municipal corporation," Pani said. Due to rains early this morning, a slab of the balcony collapsed on the laborers who were sleeping outside on the pavement, he said.

"Since it is private property, we had asked its owners to demolish the structure themselves, but they failed to do so, causing this accident," the civic chief said. Action will be taken against those responsible for the incident, he said.

The deceased were identified as Anil Nepali, Jagdish Chauhan, and Raju Marwadi, police said.

