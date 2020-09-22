Left Menu
Development News Edition

Concerns regarding low percentage of women in science discussed at STIP 2020

Over a hundred women scientists and science enthusiasts along with Team STIP-2020 Secretariat attended the discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:19 IST
Concerns regarding low percentage of women in science discussed at STIP 2020
The information session was organised by Vijnanabharati, a science movement with swadeshi spirit spread across 22 states across the country, under its independent entity SHAKTI, which is a national movement for women empowerment. Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)

Key concerns regarding the low percentage of Indian women in science and the gender gap especially in terms of women leaders in science, and methods to address them in the new Science Technology and Innovation Policy STIP 2020, were discussed at an information session and discussion on STIP2020 recently. Over a hundred women scientists and science enthusiasts along with Team STIP-2020 Secretariat attended the discussion.

Dr Vijay Bhatkar, President, VIBHA (Vijnanabharati), who presided over the discussion, emphasised that sustainability and Atmanirbharta are possible only when women are given their due importance. Several issues in terms of the low institutional mechanism to nurture women innovators, age barrier issues, leaky pipeline, funding for women-led startups, leadership, gender bias and the need for women entrepreneurs, inclusive and diverse STI ecosystem while addressing stereotypes with regard to family and parenting were deliberated.

Dr Akhilesh Gupta, Head, STIP 2020 presented some major interventions that were suggested during the track II expert consultations in terms of implementation of the Indian version of Athena SWAN Charter, mandatory positions in academics, 30% representation of women, leadership role to senior women scientists in research and administration.

The information session was organised by Vijnanabharati, a science movement with swadeshi spirit spread across 22 states across the country, under its independent entity SHAKTI, which is a national movement for women empowerment.

Dr Gupta highlighted some important recent government initiatives including the DST's "KIRAN" (Knowledge Involvement in Research Advancement through Nurturing) scheme particularly the CURIE (Consolidation of University Research for Innovation and Excellence in Women Universities) programme, the Department of Biotechnology's BioCARe programme and others.

He stressed on the need to address issues related to career breaks for women suggesting dual recruitment policy, flexibility in work timings, daycare centres, setting up of an 'Office of Equity and Inclusion', etc.

Dr Gupta emphasized on the participation of women in science and education taking some historic examples of great women scientists and philosophers like, Leelavati, Gargi and Khana while introducing the new STI Policy in terms of its need and unique features. He gave a comprehensive view of the formulation process with particular reference to track 1 public consultation and stressed on the significance of women's participation in STIP2020.

Experts suggested about building a support network for women entrepreneurs and women-led economy. The requirement of a clear and strict implementation strategy, sensitization and awareness in terms of policies and programmes and emphasis on the revival of state universities.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pound gyrates amid new restrictions, BOE comments

Sterling wavered between losses and gains on Tuesday, at one point slipping to two-month lows against the dollar, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared to impose new restrictions to tackle a second wave of the coronavirus outbrea...

Intel gets U.S. licences to supply some products to Huawei

Intel Corp has received licences from U.S. authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies, an Intel spokesman said on Tuesday. With U.S.-China ties at their worst in decades, Washington has been pushing government...

Coronavirus vaccine makers see EU shield against side-effect claims

Vaccine makers will be indemnified in Europe if their COVID-19 shots cause unexpected side-effects, an industry official said on Tuesday, as nearly 40 firms pursue talks on possible authorisation for shots in development. The European Commi...

Farm bills: Cong steps up attack; Rahul accuses govt of working for development of crony capitalists

The Congress on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the government over the farm bills issue, with Rahul Gandhi accusing the Modi government of working for the development of crony capitalists at the cost of farmers. The Congress and some othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020