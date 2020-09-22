Left Menu
Parts of UP receive light to moderate rainfall

According to the MeT department, thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning, occurred at isolated places in the state. It also said dust storm hit a few locations in eastern UP. The MeT department said rainfall/thundershower is very likely in most places in east and west UP on Wednesday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-09-2020 17:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the Meteorological department said. According to the MeT department, thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning, occurred at isolated places in the state.

It also said dust storm hit a few locations in eastern UP. Karwi in Chitrakoot and Handia in Allahabad each recorded 4 cm rainfall, while Varanasi and Amroha each received 3 cm rainfall, the MeT department said.

Haraiya in Basti, Azamgarh, Ballia and Bulandshahr each received 2 cm rainfall. The MeT department said rainfall/thundershower is very likely in most places in east and west UP on Wednesday.

