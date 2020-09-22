Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:27 IST
Science News Roundup: An alligator on helium; Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi over 2,500 years old
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Ig Nobel science award: An alligator on helium sounds like ...?

If humans sound like Minnie Mouse after inhaling helium, would an alligator squeak on the gas used to float balloons? This profound puzzle challenged a global research team to record an alligator bellowing with normal air and then breathing heliox, a helium-oxygen mixture.

Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered 27 coffins at the ancient necropolis of Saqqara, a burial ground that is also home to one of the world's oldest pyramids, the ministry of tourism and antiquities said. The wooden sarcophagi are ornately painted and covered in hieroglyphs, and were found stacked in two burial shafts, the ministry said in a statement.

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

India aims to cut crop waste burning in key farm states by 80%

India is likely to reduce crop waste burning, a major source of air pollution during the winter months, by 75-80 in Punjab and Haryana states, part of the countrys farm belt that borders the capital New Delhi, two government officials said ...

UP CM's nod for film city on 1,000 acre along Yamuna Expressway

Within days of announcement about the Film City in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city and rolled out an open offer to film fraternity to come to the state. He also ann...

CAMS IPO subscribed 1.93 times on second day of bidding

The initial public offer of Computer Age Management Services CAMS was subscribed 1.93 times on the second day of bidding on Tuesday. The IPO of Warburg Pincus-backed CAMS received bids for 2,47,77,912 shares against the offer size of 1,28,2...

India conducts successful flight test of ABHYAS from Odisha test range

India on Tuesday successfully conducted the flight test of ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target HEAT - from a test range in Odisha, defence sources said. The trial, carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation DR...
