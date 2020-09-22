Maha: Contractor shot at, injured in Virar
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:05 IST
A 42-year-old labour contractor was shot at and injured in Virar in Palghar district at around 3pm on Tuesday, police said. Ashram Rathod was standing near Barpeshwar Talao when two motorcycle-borne men shot from close range, one round brushing past his chest causing a minor wound, an official said.
"The victim had got a message with the picture of a revolver two days ago. We are probing if there is a link. Efforts are on to nab the accused," the Virar police station official said.