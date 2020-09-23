Left Menu
Development News Edition

Almost 500 pilot whales stranded on Australian island state

Authorities had already been working to rescue survivors among an estimated 270 whales found Monday on a beach and two sand bars near the remote west coast town of Strahan on the island state of Tasmania. Another 200 stranded whales were spotted from the air on Wednesday less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) to the south, Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service Manager Nic Deka said.

PTI | Hobart | Updated: 23-09-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 09:23 IST
Almost 500 pilot whales stranded on Australian island state

More pilot whales were found stranded on an Australian coast Wednesday, raising the estimated total to almost 500 in the largest mass stranding ever recorded in the country. Authorities had already been working to rescue survivors among an estimated 270 whales found Monday on a beach and two sand bars near the remote west coast town of Strahan on the island state of Tasmania.

Another 200 stranded whales were spotted from the air on Wednesday less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) to the south, Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service Manager Nic Deka said. “From the air, they didn't look to be in a condition that would warrant rescue,” Deka said. “Most of them appeared to be dead.” Further assessment of their condition would be made by boat and crews would be sent if the whales could be saved, he said. About 30 whales in the original stranding were moved from the sandbars to open ocean but several got stranded again, Deka said.

About a third of the first group had died by Monday evening, and an update on the death toll and condition of survivors was expected later Wednesday. Tasmania is the only part of Australia prone to mass strandings, although they occasionally occur on the Australian mainland.

Australia's largest mass stranding had been 320 pilot whales near the Western Australia state town of Dunsborough in 1996. The latest stranding is the first involving more than 50 whales in Tasmania since 2009.

“In Tasmania, this is the biggest (mass stranding) we've recorded,” Marine Conservation Program wildlife biologist Kris Carlyon said. Rescue crews remained optimistic about freeing more whales, Carlyon said.

With cool weather helping, "we've got a very good chance of getting more off that sandbar,” he added. In neighbouring New Zealand, more than 600 pilot whales washed up on the South Island at Farewell Spit in 2017.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Streaming service Peacock picks up 'Mr Mercedes' series

NBCUniversals streaming service Peacock has acquired crime-thriller drama series Mr. Mercedes. The show, developed by David E Kelley of Big Little Lies fame, is based on Stephen Kings bestselling Bill Hodges trilogy.The first two seasons of...

6 held by CCB Bengaluru for betting on IPL matches

Six people were arrested and Rs 6 lakhs was seized by the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru for allegedly betting on the Indian Premier League. According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, all six have been arrested.Two cases w...

Annova Solutions Helping Client's Journey with Dedicated Teams Working on Industry-specific Labels

- AI, Machine Learning is going to play a key part in shaping up the world in the coming decades INDORE,India, Sept. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- Machine Learning is a game-changer when it comes to RoI for various business verticals and as a res...

Odisha farmers protest seeking compensation for crop loss due to flood

Thousands of protesting farmers blocked National Highway-15 in Odishas Chandikhol district, demanding compensation for crop damages caused by floods and the withdrawal of the new farmers bill. The highway was blocked for over two hours on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020