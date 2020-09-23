Study by Indian researchers part of book on evolution

A study by researchers from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) has been included in a book on evolution, the Department of Science and Technology said on Wednesday.

The study by JNCASR, a Bengaluru-based institute under the DST, is the only one from a non-western country to find a place in this collection, the statement added.

"A study in 2003 from the Evolutionary & Organismal Biology Unit, JNCASR, an autonomous institute of the DST, has been included in a book titled 'Conceptual Breakthroughs in Evolutionary Ecology' by Laurence Mueller recently published by Elsevier," it said. "Indian researchers have contributed to one of 65 major breakthroughs in ecology and evolution over the last 160 years, counted from Charles Darwin's 'On the Origin of Species' in 1859," the statement added.