Localised data centres needed for improved connectivity: Sen

With the work from home (WFH) phenomenon going to increase in the coming days, a senior West Bengal government official on Thursday said there is a need for localized data centers for improving broadband connectivity. Chairman of WBHIDCO Debasish Sen said that several companies are enquiring about the proposed Silicon Valley hub in New Town for setting up data centers.

Speaking at a CII webinar, Sen said: "localized data centers are very much needed to improve the quality of life. More and more WFH is going to happen and so the dependence on data connectivity will increase a lot".

He said that WBHIDCO after having preliminary discussions with TRAI is now undertaking a study on the 'shadow areas' of broadband connectivity in the New Town area. He said 'shadow areas' are those places where the speed of broadband connectivity is relatively less.

Sen also said HIDCO is also trying to expand the connectivity infrastructure to nearby villages around New Town where digital infrastructure is not very good. Senior VP of Cognizant Arun Baid said that the pandemic has brought about the challenge of bridging the rural-urban divide as the location has become agnostic if proper connectivity is provided.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio had also taken land in the hub for setting up a state-of-the-art data center in New Town.