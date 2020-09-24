Left Menu
Dehradun airport's first phase upgradation work to be completed by Oct 2021: AAI

The first phase of development work includes the construction of a domestic terminal building along with utility block, car park, sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting structures and other ancillary structures. With an area of 42,776 sq metre, the new terminal building will have a concourse, check-in area, security hold and arrival lounge at ground floor.

24-09-2020
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The first phase of AAI-run Dehradun Airport's upgradation work, including the construction of a new domestic terminal building, is expected to be completed by October next year, Airports Authority of India said on Thursday. "In this regard, this is to reiterate the fact that almost 80 percent of the development work of the first phase is completed and the whole project (including all phases) is likely to be ready by October 21 i.e. October 2021 i.e. by next year, not 21st October 2020," the AAI said in a revised release on Thursday.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is investing Rs 353 crore for the airport's facelift to enhance its peak passenger handling capacity by eight-fold to 1,800 passengers, as per the release. The first phase of development work includes the construction of a domestic terminal building along with a utility block, car park, sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting structures, and other ancillary structures.

With an area of 42,776 sq meters, the new terminal building will have a concourse, check-in area, secure hold, and arrival lounge on the ground floor. It will also accommodate various offices on the mezzanine floor. Equipped with 36 check-in counters and four aerobridges, the new terminal will have all the modern facilities like self-check-in kiosks and in-line baggage screening facility, the AAI said.

Ample retail space spread in an area of 6,465 sq meter is also planned to help accelerate the design height of the building is optimally done to reduce the cost of construction and operation, it said. The new building will also have eco-friendly sustainable features like a double-curved roof to help in rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plant, solar power system, energy-efficient fixtures, among others, the release said.

The second phase of the development work will include shifting of operations from the existing terminal building to the new one and construction of the balance portion of the terminal building along with the integration of all the services and completion of balance work.

