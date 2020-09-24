Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB Cabinet clears scheme for Brahmin priests

Several other development plans, including a riverbank township project, were taken up for discussion at the meeting. The ministers, following the meeting, congratulated Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, who is set to retire on September 30, for his service to the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:09 IST
WB Cabinet clears scheme for Brahmin priests

The West Bengal Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to the 'Rajya Purohit Kalyan Prokolpo', a scheme under which a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 and free housing would be allotted to each of around 8,000 Sanatan Brahmin priests. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had last week announced the scheme, and said many priests were reeling under financial crisis and her government was doling out sops to support them.

"The Cabinet has given its nod to the 'Rajya Purohit Kalyan Prokolpo' which the chief minister had announced a few days ago," state home secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said at the secretariat. During Thursday's meeting, the Cabinet also approved a plan to form a development authority for converting Birsingha - the birthplace of polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar - into an "educational tourist hub".

"The authority will follow the West Bengal Town and Country Planning and Development Act for executing the project. The district magistrate will be the chairman (ex- officio) and MPs and MLAs and other public representatives members of the planning body," Bandyopadhyay said. The ministers also held discussions and weighed the pros and cons of launching a Rs 22-crore solar project at Sagardighi Thermal Power Plant, he said.

"The five-megawatt floating solar project, the largest in the country, will benefit around one lakh households, once operational," the home secretary stated. Several other development plans, including a riverbank township project, were taken up for discussion at the meeting.

The ministers, following the meeting, congratulated Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, who is set to retire on September 30, for his service to the state. Sinha had taken over as the chief secretary on the same day last year, following the retirement of Malay Dey.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

SC to take up on September 28 plea seeking postponement of UPSC exams

The Supreme Court Thursday said it would take up on September 28 a plea seeking postponement of civil services 2020 examinations in view of alarming spurt of COVID-19 pandemic and floods. Without issuing notice, a bench of Justices A M Khan...

Pune Rural Police registers 17 cases under NDPS Act

The Pune Rural Police have registered 17 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act and recovered over 1,000 kg of cannabis this year, it informed on Thursday.During the probe, it was found that most of the cannabis...

Trump to campaign in Florida amid outrage over comments on transfer of power

President Donald Trump headed to the battleground states of North Carolina and Florida on Thursday amid outrage over his refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power following the Nov. 3 U.S. election and two days before he will announ...

Airbnb bullish on India market

Airbnb on Wednesday said India is one of the fastest growing markets for the company, and the growth here will be driven by the youth going forward. Investing in the Indian market is like making a long-term investment in what is and will be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020