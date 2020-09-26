Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT Kharagpur study proposes solid waste management norms in COVID time

A recent study by the researchers has led to the formulation of the recommendations which include adoption of "eco-friendly bioplastics and biodegradable materials with higher recyclability", the institute said in a statement on Saturday. "While reduced economic activities due to COVID-19 have certainly made air and water cleaner as per many reports, change in the dynamics of plastic, food, and biomedical waste generation has however stirred the woes of solid waste management," the statement said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 18:16 IST
IIT Kharagpur study proposes solid waste management norms in COVID time
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

IIT Kharagpur researchers have come up with a set of recommendations for managing solid waste, including biomedical and plastic waste, causing environmental problems during COVID-19 pandemic situation. A recent study by the researchers has led to the formulation of the recommendations which include adoption of "eco-friendly bioplastics and biodegradable materials with higher recyclability", the institute said in a statement on Saturday.

"While reduced economic activities due to COVID-19 have certainly made air and water cleaner as per many reports, change in the dynamics of plastic, food, and biomedical waste generation has however stirred the woes of solid waste management," the statement said. The researchers have explored the challenges faced by the solid waste management sector during the pandemic and the underlying opportunities to fill existing loopholes in the system, it said.

The study, led by Prof Brajesh Kumar Dubey of IIT Kharagpur's Department of Civil Engineering, emphasised on sustainable technologies and development of green business models by analysing economic prospects in the post-pandemic world. "It should be well understood that the mess created by the COVID-19 crisis should not be solved at the expense of solving the longer-term issue of the climate crisis.

"The post-COVID-19 world would need a systems-level approach on a global scale to address the issue of solid waste management and protect our environment with low carbon footprint," Dubey was quoted as saying in the statement. The study recommends the adoption of new technologies in solid waste management using "socially viable designs scoring high on environmental and economic feasibility", he said.

"Incentive policy could be introduced for adopting eco-friendly bioplastics, biodegradable materials with higher recyclability. This would enable the standardisation of plastic products and packaging leading to economic recycling models," he said. Artificial Intelligence-powered sustainable technologies can be deployed to manage efficient sorting and recycling of waste.

This shall be further supported by means of "refuse, reduce, reuse and recycle" mantra of the circular economy, he said..

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Declare entire state agriculture market: Badal to Punjab govt

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday demanded that the Punjab government immediately bring an ordinance to declare the entire state as an agriculture market to thwart the implementation of the Centres farm legislations....

Modi raises questions on UN's response in combating COVID-19; assures world of India’s vaccine production prowess

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday raised questions on the response of the United Nations in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and assured the global community that India will use its production and delivery capacity to help all humani...

U'khand: Leopard that killed two declared man-eater

A leopard, which killed two persons in Uttarakhands Pithoragarh district within just a few days earlier this week, attacked and injured a man on Saturday, prompting the forest department to declare it a man-eater.&#160; &#160; &#160; &#160;...

Gigi Hadid's baby girl receives gifts from 'aunties' Donatella Versace, Taylor Swift

Two days after she gave birth to her first child with her singer boyfriend Zayn Malik, supermodel Gigi Hadid on Friday local time shared a picture of her baby girl wearing gifts from her beloved aunties Donatella Versace and Taylor Swift. H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020