Lighthouse near Mangaluru city to be developed

The Ministry of Shipping has cleared a project to develop the lighthouse on the Surathkal beach near here as a tourist attraction, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has said. Union Minister for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya has given the approval for the work along with the renovation of the lighthouse, Kateel said in a statement.

The Director General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL) finalised the architectural design for the lighthouse and the tender is expected to be floated shortly. The lighthouse, constructed in 1972, is currently one of the major landmarks in the city.

The Ministry was approached with a request to develop the lighthouse and the Minister gave the sanction, Kateel said. The work includes construction of a connecting road, installation of capsule lift, entry gate, security cabin, ticket counter, landscaping and development of lighting and childrens play area.

The present AIS (automatic identification system) buildings ground floor would be turned into a gallery and the lighthouse operation room would be set up on the first floor. The compound wall around the lighthouse and the road to the beach would also be developed.