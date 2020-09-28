Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forest Dept to put up barriers along elephant corridors in Bengal's Junglemahal belt

All the three south Bengal districts are near the forests of Jharkhand and Odisha from where herds of elephants come in search of food. "We have plans to install barriers on the West Bengal side of the elephant corridor bordering Odisha and Jharkhand in the Junglemahal belt to stop damage to life and property by depredating pachyderms coming from those states," a senior forest official told PTI.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-09-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 16:43 IST
Forest Dept to put up barriers along elephant corridors in Bengal's Junglemahal belt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal Forest Department plans to set up barriers along elephant corridors in the Junglemahal belt comprising forested areas of West Midnapore, Jhargram and Purulia districts, an official said. All the three south Bengal districts are near the forests of Jharkhand and Odisha from where herds of elephants come in search of food.

"We have plans to install barriers on the West Bengal side of the elephant corridor bordering Odisha and Jharkhand in the Junglemahal belt to stop damage to life and property by depredating pachyderms coming from those states," a senior forest official told PTI. In past four-five months, there had been at least 12 incidents of jumbos straying into human habitations in Salboni, Goaltor and Lalgarh.

Trenches, wire fencing and old railway tracks will be used for the barricades, depending on the availability of materials, and location, a senior forest official told PTI. "Utmost precautions will be taken to avert any wildlife casualty.

"We had recently discussed the issue at a virtual meeting attended by forest officials of states having large population of wild elephants such as Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh," he said. Though no time frame was given for erecting the barricades, the official said that once details were finalised about the type of fencing, the Forest Department would commission the project at the earliest for the affected areas in south Bengal.

Few years back, only herds from Dalma forest in Jharkhand used to invade farmlands in West Midnapore, Jhargram and Purulia, but in recent times elephants are also migrating from Odisha, he said. The Mayurjharna elephant reserve in West Midnapore and Bankura districts is being developed so that pachyderms have enough food and an ideal habitat which will stop them from treading into human settlements, the official said.

At present, the Junglemahal belt in the state is home to over 200 elephants.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

CEAT Specialty launches farm tyre range Vardhan

Mumbai Maharashtra India, September 28 ANINewsVoir CEAT Specialty a division of CEAT Ltd launched its new range of farm tyres Vardhan, on 25th September. The launch event premiered virtually. This was one of the first digital launch event b...

Situation improving but restrictions to continue in some violence-hit areas in Udaipur, Dungarpur

Authorities decided to not lift the prohibitory orders and keep the mobile internet services suspended in parts of Dungarpur and Udaipur districts as a precaution on Monday, after three days of violent protests by candidates of a teacher re...

India’s Feluda COVID-19 test cheaper, faster alternative to RT-PCR diagnosis, say scientists

More accurate than a rapid antigen test and almost as quick, Indias CRISPR Feluda COVID-19 test that changes colour on detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus could be a cheaper, faster and simpler alternative to an RT-PCR diagnosis, say scientis...

Goa Cong protests against Centre's farm legislations

The Goa Congress on Monday held a protest at Raj Bhavan against the Centres farm bills which were cleared by Parliament recently and got the presidents assent. Senior leaders like LoP Digambar Kamat and state unit chief Girish Chodankar too...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020