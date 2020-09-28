Bridge over Ego river in Arunachal to be built in 8-10 days: Rijiju

More than a week after a bridge over the Ego river was severely damaged due to flash flood and landslide in Arunachal Pradesh, Union minister Kiren Rijiju has said a temporary structure will be built in the next 8-10 days to restore communication between Lower Siang and Lepa Rada districts. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHDCL) has already procured materials for setting up the temporary bridge, he said.

"Once again I followed up with officials of NHDCL for the restoration of Ego bridge... I have been assured that the temporary bridge will be in place within 8 to 10 days," the minister said. The Ego bridge that connects Lower Siang with Lepa Rada and several other districts of the state was completely damaged by flash floods and landslide triggered by incessant rain on September 17.

"The procurement of material required for making urgent temporary bridge to make the road operative has been made and it's being transported to the bridge site from Guwahati," the Arunachal West MP said on Facebook on Sunday. Rijiju said he asked NHDCL officials to clear debris on Likabali-Basar-Bam road at earliest.