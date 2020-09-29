Two children drown in pit in UP

Two children drowned in a pit filled with water in an agricultural land in the Bisanda area here on Tuesday, police said

Shivam and Chotu, both aged eight years, were playing when they slipped into the pit and drowned, Station House Officer of Bisanda police station Narendra Pratap Singh said, adding the incident took place in Pawai village

The pit had been dug in connection with the construction of an expressway nearby, he said.