Rs 15,000 cr loan sanctioned for projects: Urban Affairs Ministry

NCR Planning Board has sanctioned over Rs 15,000 crore loan for projects worth Rs 31,000 crore, a top official of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday. According to a statement, ministry Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said that 265 projects worth over Rs 18,500 crore are complete and the rest are under construction. At an event, the secretary said that NCRPB approves regional and sub-regional plans in national capital region, and funds projects at affordable rates by raising bonds from market or taking loans from bilateral and multilateral agencies.

At the event, Mishra launched a portal - Project-Management Information System (P-MIS) of the National Capital Regional Planning Board and said this a major step in using digital technology to improve transparency and accountability in monitoring progress of projects and administering loans. "P-MIS will bring ease in review and management of projects and provide information and opportunity to give feedback to the citizens," he also said.

The statement said that explaining the features of the software, Mishra added that the P-MIS has a unique feature of doing calculations at the back end for monitoring various critical financial events for guarantee validity date and monthly repayment of loan due date..