Cases of vector-borne diseases reduce considerably this year: NDMC

In 2018 and 2019, 49 and 44 malaria cases were reported, respectively. The official claimed that during the larva checking drive, the teams checked over 4.2 lakh houses and building premises for mosquito genetic conditions. "We have issued 2,894 notices this year for mosquito genetic conditions and non-maintenance of hygiene while in the year 2018 and 2019, 3,112 and 2,819 notices, respectively, were issued.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:42 IST
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday said there has been a decline in the number of cases of vector-borne diseases this year in areas under its jurisdiction as compared to the last two years. Ramesh Kumar, the medical officer, NDMC, said as per a comparative report of three years on vector-borne diseases, the number of cases reported for dengue this year is 22 which is considerably less than the previous two years -- 81 in 2018 and 52 in 2019.

"With the sustained efforts being made by the civic body in respect of prevention and control of dengue and other vector-borne diseases, the number of cases have decreased considerably in comparison to the last two years," Kumar said. Similarly, eight malaria cases and four chikungunya cases were reported this year. In 2018 and 2019, 49 and 44 malaria cases were reported, respectively.

The official claimed that during the larva checking drive, the teams checked over 4.2 lakh houses and building premises for mosquito genetic conditions. "We have issued 2,894 notices this year for mosquito genetic conditions and non-maintenance of hygiene while in the year 2018 and 2019, 3,112 and 2,819 notices, respectively, were issued. During the year 2018 and 2019, 124 and 108 challans, respectively, were issued, while this year, only 163 challans were issued till date," Kumar added.

NDMC areas are home to the high and mighty of the city, housing bungalows of Union ministers and parliamentarians, many top industrialists, among others. Parliament House, buildings of all the ministries, Supreme Court, High Court and residences of Supreme Court judges, senior bureaucrats and senior military officers are in NDMC areas.

