Chennai woman devotee donates 1 crore to Tirumala shrine

A woman devotee from Chennai on Wednesday made an offering of Rs 1 crore to Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala near here.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:07 IST
File Photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

A woman devotee from Chennai on Wednesday made an offering of Rs 1 crore to Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala near here. She gave the sum with a request to utilize it for developing the temple-run TV channel 'Sri Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel (SVBC),' an official of the hill shrine said.

After worship at the temple, the devotee handed over a demand draft for the amount to the Additional Executive Officer of Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) A V Dharma Reddy, the official told PTI.

