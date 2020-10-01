Left Menu
Waikato conservation project reaches milestone with planting of 2 millionth tree

“Planting the two millionth tree crowns 25 years of commitment and partnership involving Whaingaroa Harbour Care, and farmers who’ve worked together to deliver real environmental success across the Whaingaroa Harbour catchment,” said Eugenie Sage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-10-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 09:24 IST
Whaingaroa Harbour Care’s early work began at Wainui Reserve, where it has now planted more than 150,000 individual plants. Image Credit: Twitter(@NZGreens)

A long-term conservation project led by the Whaingaroa Harbour Care group in the western Waikato reaches a significant milestone this week, with the planting of the two millionth tree by the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage.

"Whaingaroa Harbour Care is a successful community project used as a national model of riparian and catchment management, I'm delighted to be here today to celebrate the collective success and see the results of more than two decades of planning, collaboration and hard work."

Whaingaroa Harbour Care's main focus is on riparian planting around the harbour's reaches, particularly on private farmland within the catchment, to improve water quality and control run-off and sediment. The non-profit group offers its expertise and resources to the local community for wider conservation and environmental projects and goals and has been the subject of study and research by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment and World Wildlife Fund for Nature.

"The Whaingaroa Harbour Care founders Fred Lichtwark and Fiona Edwards have placed a great deal of emphasis on engaging with the farming community to create a genuine partnership which results in both positive conservation outcomes and also benefits for the farmers as producers.

Farmers who've partnered with Whaingaroa Harbour Care have identified fencing off waterways as resulting superior livestock standards and an increased ability to farm better land on their properties – leading to improved economic results.

Another positive outcome from Whaingaroa Harbour Care's long-term efforts is improved fisheries in and around the harbour. Locals report growth in the populations of a range of fish, including massive spikes in whitebait numbers.

Whaingaroa Harbour Care's early work began at Wainui Reserve, where it has now planted more than 150,000 individual plants.

"It is entirely fitting the two millionth tree should be planted here," said Eugenie Sage.

"The Raglan community has a strong reputation as guardians for nature and the environment, and the work of Whaingaroa Harbour Care is a terrific reflection of how the people of the town have collaborated and stuck at this important task."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

