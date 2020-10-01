Left Menu
Development News Edition

As monsoon withdraws, Punjab & Haryana receive deficient rainfall

The monsoon season in India officially starts on June 1 and lasts till September 30. Among the places in Haryana which received scanty rains between June 1-30 period included Panchkula, which saw 322.2 mm rains as against normal of 925 mm, leaving a big deficit 65 per cent.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:07 IST
As monsoon withdraws, Punjab & Haryana receive deficient rainfall

The south-west monsoon has withdrawn from Punjab and Haryana, leaving the two states with deficit rainfall, the meteorological department said on Thursday. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also received 7 per cent less rains, an official of Chandigarh's Meteorological Department said here.

With the withdrawal of monsoon from the grain bowl states of Punjab and Haryana on September 30, the weather department recorded scanty rains by 17 per cent and 14 per cent in the two states, respectively. Between June 1 and September 30, Punjab received rainfall of 387.6 mm against a normal of 467.3 mm, leaving a deficit of 17 per cent.

In comparison, the neighbouring state of Haryana received 376.1 mm rains against a normal of 438.6 mm, leaving a deficit of 14 percent, a MeT official said. Chandigarh received 791.1 mm rains as against normal of 846.5 mm, with the deficit being 7 per cent, he said.

Notably, the country received above normal monsoon rainfall during the four-month season for the second consecutive year and recorded the third highest precipitation in the last 30 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said on Wednesday. The monsoon season in India officially starts on June 1 and lasts till September 30.

Among the places in Haryana which received scanty rains between June 1-30 period included Panchkula, which saw 322.2 mm rains as against normal of 925 mm, leaving a big deficit 65 per cent. Rohtak witnessed 215.9 mm of rain against a normal of 502 mm, with the deficit being 57 per cent. Ambala saw 547 mm rain against a normal of 850.4 mm, leaving a deficit of 36 percent, the MeT official said.

However, according to the official, places including Sirsa, Kaithal, Karnal, Fatehabad, Gurgaon and Kurukshetra had excess rainfall of 43 per cent, 35 per cent, 29 per cent, 2 per cent, 1 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively. Hoshiarpur in Punjab saw 265.6 mm rain against the normal of 674.8 mm, leaving a deficit of 61 percent, the weatherman said.

Mansa recored 136.4 mm rain against 301.1 mm, less by 55 per cent, while Tarn Taran had 167 mm rain against normal of 315.1 mm, less by 47 per cent. Amritsar witnessed 380.9 mm rainfall against normal of 506.9 mm, leaving deficit of 25 per cent, according to the official. Ludhiana saw 337.3 mm rain against normal of 486.2 mm, less by 31 per cent, while Patiala had 392.6 mm rain against normal of 563.1 mm, a deficit of 30 per cent.

However, Punjab's districts which had more than average rainfall during the June 1-30 period included Faridkot, which saw 75 per cent rains in excess, while Muktsar recorded 34 per cent more rains, the MeT official added. PTI SUN SRY

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus demands Turkey sanctions at EU summit, stalls on Belarus

Cyprus defied mounting pressure on Thursday to approve European Union sanctions on Belarus ahead of a summit, urging fellow EU governments to also sanction Turkey over its oil and gas drilling in the Mediterranean. Meeting in Brussels for a...

Microsoft, LinkedIn and GitHub reach 7.74 lakh learners in India via digital skills initiative

Microsoft Corp has reached one crore learners globally through its global skills initiative that was announced in July this year, with India accounting for close to 7.74 lakh learners. India accounted for close to 7.74 lakh learners - ranki...

Man saves pet dog from python in K'taka

A man saved his pet dog from a large python which had twisted around the animal trying to swallow it at his farmhouse in Udupi district. Ravi Shetty Byndoor, an activist of Karnatka Karmika Vedike, heard the cries of his dog at the farmhous...

Corporate credit profiles suffer in H1, may continue to remain under pressure in H2: Rating agencies

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to corporate Indias credit profiles hitting the lowest in a decade, and the stress is likely to continue in the rest of the fiscal as well, two domestic rating agencies said on Thursday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020